Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3850 FRANCIS SCOTT KEY HIGHWAY
3850 Francis Scott Key Highway
·
No Longer Available
Location
3850 Francis Scott Key Highway, Carroll County, MD 21787
Amenities
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Large Farmhouse with 5 bedrooms. Large rooms. Newly renovated. Pets on case by case bases. Fireplaces not to be used.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3850 FRANCIS SCOTT KEY HIGHWAY have any available units?
3850 FRANCIS SCOTT KEY HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carroll County, MD
.
What amenities does 3850 FRANCIS SCOTT KEY HIGHWAY have?
Some of 3850 FRANCIS SCOTT KEY HIGHWAY's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3850 FRANCIS SCOTT KEY HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
3850 FRANCIS SCOTT KEY HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3850 FRANCIS SCOTT KEY HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 3850 FRANCIS SCOTT KEY HIGHWAY is pet friendly.
Does 3850 FRANCIS SCOTT KEY HIGHWAY offer parking?
Yes, 3850 FRANCIS SCOTT KEY HIGHWAY offers parking.
Does 3850 FRANCIS SCOTT KEY HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3850 FRANCIS SCOTT KEY HIGHWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3850 FRANCIS SCOTT KEY HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 3850 FRANCIS SCOTT KEY HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 3850 FRANCIS SCOTT KEY HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 3850 FRANCIS SCOTT KEY HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3850 FRANCIS SCOTT KEY HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3850 FRANCIS SCOTT KEY HIGHWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3850 FRANCIS SCOTT KEY HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3850 FRANCIS SCOTT KEY HIGHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
