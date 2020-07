Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly all utils included microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lower level , THIS IS NOT THE WHOLE HOUSE... APARTMENT IN BASEMENT...1000 sq. ft/ 2 bed room rental, freshly painted / new carpet and flooring. All Utilities included as well as appliances. NO SMOKERS Must pass credit and security back round. Shown by appointment only. A CAT IS ALLOWED WITH A $650.00 NON REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT.