Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful, well-maintained single family home, detached, on almost one full acre. Kitchen appliances updated within the last 1-2 years, full bathroom renovated last year, and new carpet throughout. Do not sleep on this opportunity to rent with privacy!