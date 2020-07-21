Immediate Possession Great home located on the edge of town. Beaut kit with 42 inch cabinets and a slider. 9 ft ceilings on the first floor with some wood floors in the living room. The Master Bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and a walk in closet. Large rooms thru out. Ceramic floors in the Master Bath with a jetted tub and sep shower. Large 2 car garage and full basement. Please use LA app & Lease. Lot size is for all 4 lots. No dogs or cats
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 180 LIBERTY STREET have?
Some of 180 LIBERTY STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
