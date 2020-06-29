GREATEST VISIBILITY-CORNER OF HARFORD RD. Long term tenant now vacating-take advantage. Owner will give future rent credits as you fix up building. Great for small business- zoned BL. Plenty of Parking in rear.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9401 HARFORD RD have any available units?
9401 HARFORD RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
Is 9401 HARFORD RD currently offering any rent specials?
9401 HARFORD RD is not currently offering any rent specials.