All apartments in Carney
Find more places like 9401 HARFORD RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carney, MD
/
9401 HARFORD RD
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:35 AM

9401 HARFORD RD

9401 Harford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carney
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9401 Harford Road, Carney, MD 21234

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
GREATEST VISIBILITY-CORNER OF HARFORD RD. Long term tenant now vacating-take advantage. Owner will give future rent credits as you fix up building. Great for small business- zoned BL. Plenty of Parking in rear.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9401 HARFORD RD have any available units?
9401 HARFORD RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
Is 9401 HARFORD RD currently offering any rent specials?
9401 HARFORD RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9401 HARFORD RD pet-friendly?
No, 9401 HARFORD RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carney.
Does 9401 HARFORD RD offer parking?
Yes, 9401 HARFORD RD offers parking.
Does 9401 HARFORD RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9401 HARFORD RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9401 HARFORD RD have a pool?
No, 9401 HARFORD RD does not have a pool.
Does 9401 HARFORD RD have accessible units?
No, 9401 HARFORD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 9401 HARFORD RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9401 HARFORD RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9401 HARFORD RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9401 HARFORD RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kenilworth at Perring Park
8951 Waltham Woods Rd
Carney, MD 21234
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd
Carney, MD 21236
Doncaster Village
1 Dalmeny Ct
Carney, MD 21234
Satyr Hill
1 Spindrift Cir
Carney, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Carney 1 BedroomsCarney 2 Bedrooms
Carney Apartments with BalconyCarney Dog Friendly Apartments
Carney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MD
Aberdeen, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDWhite Marsh, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University