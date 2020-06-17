8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom townhome on a private tree-lined street. Main level features hardwood flooring, new carpet Just replaced on upper level, spacious deck off of dining room, and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage space. Upper level includes 3 generously-sized bedrooms with an updated hall bathroom plus new carpet installed. Lower level features a cozy family room with a level walk-out, bonus room, and an additional full hall bath. Convenient location, just minutes away from White Marsh Mall, Belair Rd and 695. The community offers a common space plus community pool! All applicants over age 18 must submit to background check. Contact listing agent for all showing & appointments