Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD

8308 Stillmeadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

8308 Stillmeadow Road, Carney, MD 21236

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom townhome on a private tree-lined street. Main level features hardwood flooring, new carpet Just replaced on upper level, spacious deck off of dining room, and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage space. Upper level includes 3 generously-sized bedrooms with an updated hall bathroom plus new carpet installed. Lower level features a cozy family room with a level walk-out, bonus room, and an additional full hall bath. Convenient location, just minutes away from White Marsh Mall, Belair Rd and 695. The community offers a common space plus community pool! All applicants over age 18 must submit to background check. Contact listing agent for all showing & appointments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD have any available units?
8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
What amenities does 8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD have?
Some of 8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carney.
Does 8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD offer parking?
No, 8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD has a pool.
Does 8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
