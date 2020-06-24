42 Dendron Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated Townhome- Parkville, MD - This 2 bedroom home features updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted walls,new carpets,new washer and dryer, den/extra storage in the basement. This home is close to major highways, shopping centers and restaurants. Voucher Holders are welcome to apply.



*One Year Lease required

*Vouchers are welcome to Apply

*$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over

*Background and Credit Check Required.



