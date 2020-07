Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Adorable 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath townhouse in a great Parkville neighborhood.



This home features a large living room, nice size eat in kitchen, washer and dryer and 2 large closets on the main floor with walk out access to a large patio and fenced in yard with a shed.



The second floor has 2 nice sized bedrooms both with large closets and the bathroom located in the 2nd floor hallway. There is also attic access in the hallway for additional storage.



This home has central AC and ceiling fans located in the kitchen and master bedroom.



The security deposit is one months rent. Pets are welcome on a case by case scenario with a $250 pet deposit per pet.