Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

35 HYACINTH ROAD

35 Hyacinth Road · No Longer Available
Location

35 Hyacinth Road, Carney, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This completely renovated townhome in the heart of Upton Village North is situated on a dead-end street and backs to woods. Very quiet location and the home offers tons of privacy. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms, along with a fully finished walkout basement, fenced backyard and large deck for entertaining. Hardwoods on the main level with completely updated kitchen. Huge master bedroom and tons of closet space. Working fireplace in the basement. Come see this one today. It will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 HYACINTH ROAD have any available units?
35 HYACINTH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
What amenities does 35 HYACINTH ROAD have?
Some of 35 HYACINTH ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 HYACINTH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
35 HYACINTH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 HYACINTH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 35 HYACINTH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carney.
Does 35 HYACINTH ROAD offer parking?
No, 35 HYACINTH ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 35 HYACINTH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 HYACINTH ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 HYACINTH ROAD have a pool?
No, 35 HYACINTH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 35 HYACINTH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 35 HYACINTH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 35 HYACINTH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 HYACINTH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 HYACINTH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 HYACINTH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

