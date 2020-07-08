35 HYACINTH ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This completely renovated townhome in the heart of Upton Village North is situated on a dead-end street and backs to woods. Very quiet location and the home offers tons of privacy. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms, along with a fully finished walkout basement, fenced backyard and large deck for entertaining. Hardwoods on the main level with completely updated kitchen. Huge master bedroom and tons of closet space. Working fireplace in the basement. Come see this one today. It will not last long!