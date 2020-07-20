All apartments in Carney
3338 E. Joppa Road

3338 E Joppa Road · No Longer Available
Location

3338 E Joppa Road, Carney, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy 2-story House in Carney - Property Id: 78601

Cozy 2BR 1BA single family home with off-street parking and deep, shaded back yard. DR, LR & Kitchen on 1st floor; separate walk-in closet/dressing room on 2nd floor. Basement features a knotty pine paneled family room, and a large utility room with washer & dryer. Lots of natural light/windows throughout house. Easy access to 695 & Rt. 1. Just minutes from shopping & restaurants! Sorry- no pets, no smoking, & no vouchers.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78601
Property Id 78601

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4934722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3338 E. Joppa Road have any available units?
3338 E. Joppa Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
What amenities does 3338 E. Joppa Road have?
Some of 3338 E. Joppa Road's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3338 E. Joppa Road currently offering any rent specials?
3338 E. Joppa Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3338 E. Joppa Road pet-friendly?
No, 3338 E. Joppa Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carney.
Does 3338 E. Joppa Road offer parking?
Yes, 3338 E. Joppa Road offers parking.
Does 3338 E. Joppa Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3338 E. Joppa Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3338 E. Joppa Road have a pool?
No, 3338 E. Joppa Road does not have a pool.
Does 3338 E. Joppa Road have accessible units?
No, 3338 E. Joppa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3338 E. Joppa Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3338 E. Joppa Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3338 E. Joppa Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3338 E. Joppa Road does not have units with air conditioning.
