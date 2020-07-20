3201 E JOPPA ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

***Not available for move in until October 1***Dream Home Alert! This beautiful 1800+ sqft home has been renovated from top to bottom and boasts nothing but love! Large parking lot in rear for 5+ cars, spacious master bedroom on 2nd floor with separate sitting room, 3rd floor bedroom or 2nd living area/office use. Gourmet kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space. Rear deck for entertaining and grilling. The list just goes on and on. Close to shopping, entertainment, and more. Cross listed as commercial lease due to mixed use zoning: MDBC454954. Credit and background check required.