Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM

3201 E JOPPA ROAD

3201 E Joppa Road · No Longer Available
Location

3201 E Joppa Road, Carney, MD 21234

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
***Not available for move in until October 1***Dream Home Alert! This beautiful 1800+ sqft home has been renovated from top to bottom and boasts nothing but love! Large parking lot in rear for 5+ cars, spacious master bedroom on 2nd floor with separate sitting room, 3rd floor bedroom or 2nd living area/office use. Gourmet kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space. Rear deck for entertaining and grilling. The list just goes on and on. Close to shopping, entertainment, and more. Cross listed as commercial lease due to mixed use zoning: MDBC454954. Credit and background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 E JOPPA ROAD have any available units?
3201 E JOPPA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
What amenities does 3201 E JOPPA ROAD have?
Some of 3201 E JOPPA ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 E JOPPA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3201 E JOPPA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 E JOPPA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3201 E JOPPA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carney.
Does 3201 E JOPPA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3201 E JOPPA ROAD offers parking.
Does 3201 E JOPPA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 E JOPPA ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 E JOPPA ROAD have a pool?
No, 3201 E JOPPA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3201 E JOPPA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3201 E JOPPA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 E JOPPA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3201 E JOPPA ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3201 E JOPPA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3201 E JOPPA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
