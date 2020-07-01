3104 NORTHWIND RD

Amenities

CONTACT LISTING AGENT DIRECTLY, NOT THRU WEBSITES- Adorable Cape Cod close to everything, yet feels so private. Set back off the road this home has ample parking. Trees & a privacy fence makes this home a little oasis from the hustle & bustle. Inside, the Hardwood floors go throughout the house including the Living Rm, Dining Rm, 2 main floor bedrooms, & 3rd upstairs. A large full bath on the main floor sits between those 2 bedrooms. The kitchen is bright with white cabinets and the laundry is on the first floor for added convenience. Upstairs is the 3rd bedroom & the walk-in attic storage. Picture yourself on the huge deck overlooking the big rear yard, or splashing in the built-in pool. Come see a little piece of heaven in Parkville. PETS ON CASE BY CASE BASIS- OWNER PREFERS NONE, NO SMOKING, USE OF BUILT-IN POOL WILL REQUIRE ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT & FEE FOR OPENING AND CLOSING POOL. TENANT MUST MAINTAIN POOL AT THEIR OWN EXPENSE (IE CHEMICALS & SUPPLIES.) TENANT MUST PROVIDE EVIDENCE OF RENTERS INSURANCE WITH POOL RIDER.