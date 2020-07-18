3 STEWARTON COURT

Amenities
Welcome! Freshly painted with recent updates including new Vinyl flooring, wall to wall carpeting, and gas range/oven. Newer dishwasher, electric dryer, and hot water heater. Beautiful stone wall in living room and updated oak cabinets in kitchen. Large un-finished basement provides extra storage and access to the fenced backyard. Full Size Washer and Dryer. Lawn maintenance equipment will be provided. Easy access to Rte 43, I-695, and I-95. $35 Application Fee for all residents over the age of 18. Minimum Credit Score: 650, Income requirement: 3x monthly rent, prior evictions will not be considered.