Home
/
Carney, MD
/
3 STEWARTON COURT
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

3 STEWARTON COURT

3 Stewarton Court · No Longer Available
Location

3 Stewarton Court, Carney, MD 21236

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome! Freshly painted with recent updates including new Vinyl flooring, wall to wall carpeting, and gas range/oven. Newer dishwasher, electric dryer, and hot water heater. Beautiful stone wall in living room and updated oak cabinets in kitchen. Large un-finished basement provides extra storage and access to the fenced backyard. Full Size Washer and Dryer. Lawn maintenance equipment will be provided. Easy access to Rte 43, I-695, and I-95. $35 Application Fee for all residents over the age of 18. Minimum Credit Score: 650, Income requirement: 3x monthly rent, prior evictions will not be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 STEWARTON COURT have any available units?
3 STEWARTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
What amenities does 3 STEWARTON COURT have?
Some of 3 STEWARTON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 STEWARTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3 STEWARTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 STEWARTON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3 STEWARTON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carney.
Does 3 STEWARTON COURT offer parking?
No, 3 STEWARTON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3 STEWARTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 STEWARTON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 STEWARTON COURT have a pool?
No, 3 STEWARTON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3 STEWARTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 3 STEWARTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3 STEWARTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 STEWARTON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 STEWARTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 STEWARTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
