in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated

This 3 story condo is available for rent in the quiet Doncaster Village community. Heating Oil and Water bill included in Rent! Many new features. Has 2 Bedrooms, newly renovated kitchen and bathroom, spacious living area, beautiful finished basement, washer/dryer and side deck. All external maintenance including mowing the lawn, and snow removal is included. Quiet community among mature trees. Walking distance to Pinegrove Elementary and Webers Farm. Available July 1st