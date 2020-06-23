Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

26 Strabane Ct Available 01/12/19 Lovely 3 Bedroom Townhome in Parkville! - Lovely 3 bedroom townhome in Parkville with convenient access to Perring Pkwy and North Plaza Mall shopping and restaurants! Sparkling interior boasts wood flooring with neutral color scheme, separate dining area, and tons of natural light. Modern galley kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and generous cabinet storage along with a built-in dishwasher! Bonus finished basement and large fenced rear yard offer the perfect space for entertaining! 3 light-filled bedrooms featuring wall-to-wall carpeting, full bath with soaking tub, and bonus bath round out this spacious must-see floorplan!



Only minutes to I-695 and Perring Pkwy

15 minutes to Towson

Close to Loch Raven and Gunpowder Falls State Park



Two year lease option only.

Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE4606600)