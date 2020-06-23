All apartments in Carney
Home
/
Carney, MD
/
26 Strabane Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26 Strabane Ct

26 Strabane Court · No Longer Available
Location

26 Strabane Court, Carney, MD 21234

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
26 Strabane Ct Available 01/12/19 Lovely 3 Bedroom Townhome in Parkville! - Lovely 3 bedroom townhome in Parkville with convenient access to Perring Pkwy and North Plaza Mall shopping and restaurants! Sparkling interior boasts wood flooring with neutral color scheme, separate dining area, and tons of natural light. Modern galley kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and generous cabinet storage along with a built-in dishwasher! Bonus finished basement and large fenced rear yard offer the perfect space for entertaining! 3 light-filled bedrooms featuring wall-to-wall carpeting, full bath with soaking tub, and bonus bath round out this spacious must-see floorplan!

Only minutes to I-695 and Perring Pkwy
15 minutes to Towson
Close to Loch Raven and Gunpowder Falls State Park

Two year lease option only.
Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE4606600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Strabane Ct have any available units?
26 Strabane Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
What amenities does 26 Strabane Ct have?
Some of 26 Strabane Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Strabane Ct currently offering any rent specials?
26 Strabane Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Strabane Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 Strabane Ct is pet friendly.
Does 26 Strabane Ct offer parking?
No, 26 Strabane Ct does not offer parking.
Does 26 Strabane Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Strabane Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Strabane Ct have a pool?
No, 26 Strabane Ct does not have a pool.
Does 26 Strabane Ct have accessible units?
No, 26 Strabane Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Strabane Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Strabane Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Strabane Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Strabane Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
