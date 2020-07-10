Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

22 Rose Petal Ct Available 06/10/20 Fantastic 3 Bedroom EOG Townhome - Forest View Community of Parkville! - Fantastic 3 bedroom EOG townhome in the Forest View community of Parkville! Light-filled main living area features wood flooring throughout and a fully-equipped eat-in kitchen boasting ceramic tile and generous storage. Spacious upper level includes 3 bedrooms offering ample closet storage and ceiling fans for added comfort along with a shared full bath! Fully finished lower level boasts added living space with convenient full bath and access to the large rear yard with wooded views! Full size washer/dryer included! Just off Rt 1 with easy access to shopping and I-695!



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



