Carney, MD
22 Rose Petal Ct
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

22 Rose Petal Ct

22 Rose Petal Court · No Longer Available
Location

22 Rose Petal Court, Carney, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
22 Rose Petal Ct Available 06/10/20 Fantastic 3 Bedroom EOG Townhome - Forest View Community of Parkville! - Fantastic 3 bedroom EOG townhome in the Forest View community of Parkville! Light-filled main living area features wood flooring throughout and a fully-equipped eat-in kitchen boasting ceramic tile and generous storage. Spacious upper level includes 3 bedrooms offering ample closet storage and ceiling fans for added comfort along with a shared full bath! Fully finished lower level boasts added living space with convenient full bath and access to the large rear yard with wooded views! Full size washer/dryer included! Just off Rt 1 with easy access to shopping and I-695!

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE5821177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Rose Petal Ct have any available units?
22 Rose Petal Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
What amenities does 22 Rose Petal Ct have?
Some of 22 Rose Petal Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Rose Petal Ct currently offering any rent specials?
22 Rose Petal Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Rose Petal Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Rose Petal Ct is pet friendly.
Does 22 Rose Petal Ct offer parking?
No, 22 Rose Petal Ct does not offer parking.
Does 22 Rose Petal Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Rose Petal Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Rose Petal Ct have a pool?
No, 22 Rose Petal Ct does not have a pool.
Does 22 Rose Petal Ct have accessible units?
No, 22 Rose Petal Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Rose Petal Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Rose Petal Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Rose Petal Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Rose Petal Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

