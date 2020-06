Amenities

Available for July 1st move in!! Two Year Lease preferred, discount available. Come live on the Broadneck Pennisula. This wonderful townhome was renovated in 2018. The current tenant will be moving at the end of June. Pictures are from before the last tenant moved in. Wonderful home with 2 assigned parking spots. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances make this kitchen beautiful. Backs to woods with privacy fence on both sides. Convenient to Rt 50, USNA, Ft. Meade and DC.