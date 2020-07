Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Now ready to move in, 3 level split, master bedroom with master bath .Oversize garage can fit one car & storage. Near FDA, And I95. Owner is a Licensed Realtor. All applicants must have a credit score of 600 or better. They must be able to prove their income.