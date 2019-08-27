3136 Memory Ln

Amenities

Amazing 4 BR/3.5 BA Single Family Home in the beautiful Tanglewood Subdivision of Silver Spring. Step into a spacious living room with plenty of natural light and separate dining room. There is immediate access to one of two decks that the home features from the family room. This deck also leads to a lower level deck which has great access to the backyard of the home. The kitchen is fully updated with modern stainless steel appliances, and it offers great counter and cabinetry space. The upper level of the home features 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom has a master bath and great closet space. The hall bath is shared between the other two bedrooms on this floor. On the lower level of the home there is an additional bedroom with access to a full bath for convenience.



~ Walking distance to Galway Park which has spectacular jogging trails, sports fields and tennis courts!



~ Easy commute to SR 29, SR 200, and I-95!



~ Very close to Washington DC, and College Park!



Pets are considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com



