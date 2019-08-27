All apartments in Calverton
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

3136 Memory Ln

3136 Memory Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3136 Memory Lane, Calverton, MD 20904

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Amazing 4 BR/3.5 BA Single Family Home in the beautiful Tanglewood Subdivision of Silver Spring. Step into a spacious living room with plenty of natural light and separate dining room. There is immediate access to one of two decks that the home features from the family room. This deck also leads to a lower level deck which has great access to the backyard of the home. The kitchen is fully updated with modern stainless steel appliances, and it offers great counter and cabinetry space. The upper level of the home features 3 bedrooms. The master bedroom has a master bath and great closet space. The hall bath is shared between the other two bedrooms on this floor. On the lower level of the home there is an additional bedroom with access to a full bath for convenience.

~ Walking distance to Galway Park which has spectacular jogging trails, sports fields and tennis courts!

~ Easy commute to SR 29, SR 200, and I-95!

~ Very close to Washington DC, and College Park!

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE5053195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3136 Memory Ln have any available units?
3136 Memory Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calverton, MD.
What amenities does 3136 Memory Ln have?
Some of 3136 Memory Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3136 Memory Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3136 Memory Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3136 Memory Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3136 Memory Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3136 Memory Ln offer parking?
No, 3136 Memory Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3136 Memory Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3136 Memory Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3136 Memory Ln have a pool?
No, 3136 Memory Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3136 Memory Ln have accessible units?
No, 3136 Memory Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3136 Memory Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3136 Memory Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3136 Memory Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3136 Memory Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
