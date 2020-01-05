All apartments in Calverton
2832 STRAUSS TERRACE

2832 Strauss Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2832 Strauss Terrace, Calverton, MD 20904

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2832 STRAUSS TERRACE have any available units?
2832 STRAUSS TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calverton, MD.
Is 2832 STRAUSS TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
2832 STRAUSS TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2832 STRAUSS TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 2832 STRAUSS TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calverton.
Does 2832 STRAUSS TERRACE offer parking?
No, 2832 STRAUSS TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 2832 STRAUSS TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2832 STRAUSS TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2832 STRAUSS TERRACE have a pool?
No, 2832 STRAUSS TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 2832 STRAUSS TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 2832 STRAUSS TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2832 STRAUSS TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2832 STRAUSS TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2832 STRAUSS TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2832 STRAUSS TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

