All apartments in Calverton
Find more places like 2737 Sweet Clover Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calverton, MD
/
2737 Sweet Clover Ct
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:20 AM

2737 Sweet Clover Ct

2737 Sweet Clover Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calverton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2737 Sweet Clover Court, Calverton, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
cats allowed
DON'T MISS OUT the chance to rent this AMAZING, SPACIOUS and CLEAN house. 2737 Sweet Clover Ct, Silver Spring, MD is a Townhouse located in Montgomery County that contains 2,000 sq ft and was built in 1988. It contains 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a fireplace, fully furnished walkout basement and a deck.

Also, includes new hardwood floors in the living room and kitchen. New appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and an electric range recently installed. A new washing machine and a dryer included in the unit

Two reserved parking lots provided along with a parking tag for one additional visitor parking slot.
Additionally, the house is walking distance from the Newly opened White Oak Medical Center. Walking distance stores include Starbucks, Chipotle, Target, Kohls, Shop Rite, Petsmart, Living Well, Koi Spices, McDonalds and Gas Stations.

Panera, IHOP, Fridays, Chick-fil-a, Nail Spa only 5 min drive from home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2737 Sweet Clover Ct have any available units?
2737 Sweet Clover Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calverton, MD.
What amenities does 2737 Sweet Clover Ct have?
Some of 2737 Sweet Clover Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2737 Sweet Clover Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2737 Sweet Clover Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2737 Sweet Clover Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2737 Sweet Clover Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2737 Sweet Clover Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2737 Sweet Clover Ct offers parking.
Does 2737 Sweet Clover Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2737 Sweet Clover Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2737 Sweet Clover Ct have a pool?
No, 2737 Sweet Clover Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2737 Sweet Clover Ct have accessible units?
No, 2737 Sweet Clover Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2737 Sweet Clover Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2737 Sweet Clover Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2737 Sweet Clover Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2737 Sweet Clover Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Calverton 1 BedroomsCalverton 2 Bedrooms
Calverton Apartments with BalconyCalverton Apartments with Pool
Calverton Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDIlchester, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MD
North Kensington, MDDamascus, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University