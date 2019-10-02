Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed guest parking hot tub pet friendly cats allowed

DON'T MISS OUT the chance to rent this AMAZING, SPACIOUS and CLEAN house. 2737 Sweet Clover Ct, Silver Spring, MD is a Townhouse located in Montgomery County that contains 2,000 sq ft and was built in 1988. It contains 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a fireplace, fully furnished walkout basement and a deck.



Also, includes new hardwood floors in the living room and kitchen. New appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and an electric range recently installed. A new washing machine and a dryer included in the unit



Two reserved parking lots provided along with a parking tag for one additional visitor parking slot.

Additionally, the house is walking distance from the Newly opened White Oak Medical Center. Walking distance stores include Starbucks, Chipotle, Target, Kohls, Shop Rite, Petsmart, Living Well, Koi Spices, McDonalds and Gas Stations.



Panera, IHOP, Fridays, Chick-fil-a, Nail Spa only 5 min drive from home.