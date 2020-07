Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautifully maintained end unit townhome is nestled away in a great cul de sac community. This home features three full floors of finished living including a spacious eat in kitchen with sunroom. A large master bedroom with stand up shower & tub. You do not want to miss the chance to rent a home with a one car garage. Just minutes away from the Inter County Connector, shopping, restaurants, parks, bike paths and more!