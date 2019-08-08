All apartments in Calverton
Home
/
Calverton, MD
/
13249 TREBLECLEF LN
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:24 PM

13249 TREBLECLEF LN

13249 Trebleclef Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13249 Trebleclef Lane, Calverton, MD 20904

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
well kept colonial,upgraded kitchen,baths and hardwood floors,6 bedrooms3.5 full baths,deck,2 car garages,driveway,community pool etc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13249 TREBLECLEF LN have any available units?
13249 TREBLECLEF LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calverton, MD.
What amenities does 13249 TREBLECLEF LN have?
Some of 13249 TREBLECLEF LN's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13249 TREBLECLEF LN currently offering any rent specials?
13249 TREBLECLEF LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13249 TREBLECLEF LN pet-friendly?
No, 13249 TREBLECLEF LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calverton.
Does 13249 TREBLECLEF LN offer parking?
Yes, 13249 TREBLECLEF LN offers parking.
Does 13249 TREBLECLEF LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13249 TREBLECLEF LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13249 TREBLECLEF LN have a pool?
Yes, 13249 TREBLECLEF LN has a pool.
Does 13249 TREBLECLEF LN have accessible units?
No, 13249 TREBLECLEF LN does not have accessible units.
Does 13249 TREBLECLEF LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 13249 TREBLECLEF LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13249 TREBLECLEF LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 13249 TREBLECLEF LN does not have units with air conditioning.
