12350 HERRINGTON MANOR DRIVE
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:32 PM

12350 HERRINGTON MANOR DRIVE

12350 Herrington Manor Drive · No Longer Available
12350 Herrington Manor Drive, Calverton, MD 20904

patio / balcony
fireplace
fireplace
patio / balcony
Spacious 4 bedroom townhouse with large deck and fenced backyard. Very convenient to public transportation and shopping within walking distance. No pet

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Does 12350 HERRINGTON MANOR DRIVE have any available units?
12350 HERRINGTON MANOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calverton, MD.
Is 12350 HERRINGTON MANOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12350 HERRINGTON MANOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12350 HERRINGTON MANOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12350 HERRINGTON MANOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calverton.
Does 12350 HERRINGTON MANOR DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12350 HERRINGTON MANOR DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12350 HERRINGTON MANOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12350 HERRINGTON MANOR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12350 HERRINGTON MANOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12350 HERRINGTON MANOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12350 HERRINGTON MANOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12350 HERRINGTON MANOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12350 HERRINGTON MANOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12350 HERRINGTON MANOR DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12350 HERRINGTON MANOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12350 HERRINGTON MANOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
