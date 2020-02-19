All apartments in Calverton
Last updated February 19 2020 at 10:58 PM

11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66

11905 Old Columbia Pike · No Longer Available
Location

11905 Old Columbia Pike, Calverton, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
large End Unit with 4 Br 3.5 baths,walkout basement, freshly painted and ready to go.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 have any available units?
11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calverton, MD.
What amenities does 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 have?
Some of 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 currently offering any rent specials?
11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 pet-friendly?
No, 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calverton.
Does 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 offer parking?
Yes, 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 offers parking.
Does 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 have a pool?
No, 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 does not have a pool.
Does 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 have accessible units?
No, 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 does not have accessible units.
Does 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
