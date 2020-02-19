Rent Calculator
Home
/
Calverton, MD
/
11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66
Last updated February 19 2020
1 of 41
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66
11905 Old Columbia Pike
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calverton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
11905 Old Columbia Pike, Calverton, MD 20904
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
large End Unit with 4 Br 3.5 baths,walkout basement, freshly painted and ready to go.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 have any available units?
11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Calverton, MD
.
What amenities does 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 have?
Some of 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 currently offering any rent specials?
11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 pet-friendly?
No, 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Calverton
.
Does 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 offer parking?
Yes, 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 offers parking.
Does 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 have a pool?
No, 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 does not have a pool.
Does 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 have accessible units?
No, 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 does not have accessible units.
Does 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11905 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE #66 does not have units with air conditioning.
