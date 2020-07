Amenities

2300 SF 2BR, 1BA lower level apartment. The entire first floor of a Builders model home and built with the best of everything. Cherry cabinets, granite counters w/ 16' raised wrap around bar, huge kitchen. Separate driveway and parking with 16x35 concrete patio. Rent includes all utilities including cable and WIFI. Washer/Dryer included. Highly sought after Northern Calvert County location!! Short commute to DC, AAFB, and Northern VA.