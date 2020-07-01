All apartments in Burtonsville
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:04 PM

4605 Sandy Spring Rd

4605 Sandy Spring Road · No Longer Available
Location

4605 Sandy Spring Road, Burtonsville, MD 20866

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 6BR/4BA Single Family in Burtonsville. Welcome home to a spacious living area with gorgeous wood floors featuring a fireplace washed in natural light. Huge eat-in kitchen with ample cabinet and countertop space, recessed lighting, and updated appliances. The dining nook conveniently off of the kitchen gives immediate access to the deck, this is a great place to relax or entertain. On the main level the master bedroom can be found, which has a walk-in closet and large private bedroom. There are three additional bedrooms with access to a full hall bath as well. Fully finished lower level in-law suite has added living space with a living area, full kitchen, two additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Enjoy all the added conveniences of this home, as well as a large backyard!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

(RLNE5290698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4605 Sandy Spring Rd have any available units?
4605 Sandy Spring Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burtonsville, MD.
What amenities does 4605 Sandy Spring Rd have?
Some of 4605 Sandy Spring Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4605 Sandy Spring Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4605 Sandy Spring Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 Sandy Spring Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4605 Sandy Spring Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4605 Sandy Spring Rd offer parking?
No, 4605 Sandy Spring Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4605 Sandy Spring Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4605 Sandy Spring Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 Sandy Spring Rd have a pool?
No, 4605 Sandy Spring Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4605 Sandy Spring Rd have accessible units?
No, 4605 Sandy Spring Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 Sandy Spring Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4605 Sandy Spring Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4605 Sandy Spring Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4605 Sandy Spring Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

