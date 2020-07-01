4605 Sandy Spring Rd

Amenities

Beautiful 6BR/4BA Single Family in Burtonsville. Welcome home to a spacious living area with gorgeous wood floors featuring a fireplace washed in natural light. Huge eat-in kitchen with ample cabinet and countertop space, recessed lighting, and updated appliances. The dining nook conveniently off of the kitchen gives immediate access to the deck, this is a great place to relax or entertain. On the main level the master bedroom can be found, which has a walk-in closet and large private bedroom. There are three additional bedrooms with access to a full hall bath as well. Fully finished lower level in-law suite has added living space with a living area, full kitchen, two additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Enjoy all the added conveniences of this home, as well as a large backyard!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/



(RLNE5290698)