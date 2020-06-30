3950 BALLET WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Bright & spacious brick front End Unit town home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths and 1 car attached garage. Home has re-painted and professionally cleaned. Enter into the foyer with hardwood flooring leading to the main level recreation room with new carpet, half bath, garage entrance and rear sliding glass door. Proceed up 1 level to the eat in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, separate dining room and large living room with fireplace leading to rear deck with new sliding glass door. The entire main level has hardwood flooring. Upper level features an oversize master bedroom and walk in closet, luxury bath with double sink and separate shower, 2 additional bedrooms, 1 additional hall bath and laundry room round out the upper level. Owner just installed new roof. Very quiet neighborhood, close to shopping, restaurants, transportation & more.