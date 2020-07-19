14616 MC KNEW ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Move In READY! This Delightful interior town home is Conveniently located in the prime location of Burtonsville. This home has charm, character and soft colors that makes it warm and livable. With 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath and a dine-in kitchen, it is bound to please. Enjoy cooking with stainless steel appliances and updated granite countertops. Every room, every space, feels welcoming with its open floor plan, wood burning fire place and authentic hard wood flooring. Enjoy gatherings in a cozy dining room joining a sunk in living room with abundant natural lighting and sliding glass doors. This room opens to extend freely to the deck area great for casual entertaining. The upper level bedrooms have a sun soaked master with natural lighting, a spacious closet and ensuite. Two additional bedrooms on this level is ideal for family or overnight guest. The lower level provides an open entertainment space with a full bath, laundry room, wood burning fireplace, walk out basement and additional storage. In addition there are TWO assigned parking spaces (#177). This home offers easy access to the ICC, route 29, 95, & 495. Short distance to shopping, dining options, number of retailers and metro commuter bus. Call and Schedule your showing today!Please use MySmartMove.com for your application process.