All apartments in Burtonsville
Find more places like 14616 MC KNEW ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burtonsville, MD
/
14616 MC KNEW ROAD
Last updated August 11 2019 at 6:58 AM

14616 MC KNEW ROAD

14616 McKnew Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burtonsville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14616 McKnew Rd, Burtonsville, MD 20866

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Move In READY! This Delightful interior town home is Conveniently located in the prime location of Burtonsville. This home has charm, character and soft colors that makes it warm and livable. With 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath and a dine-in kitchen, it is bound to please. Enjoy cooking with stainless steel appliances and updated granite countertops. Every room, every space, feels welcoming with its open floor plan, wood burning fire place and authentic hard wood flooring. Enjoy gatherings in a cozy dining room joining a sunk in living room with abundant natural lighting and sliding glass doors. This room opens to extend freely to the deck area great for casual entertaining. The upper level bedrooms have a sun soaked master with natural lighting, a spacious closet and ensuite. Two additional bedrooms on this level is ideal for family or overnight guest. The lower level provides an open entertainment space with a full bath, laundry room, wood burning fireplace, walk out basement and additional storage. In addition there are TWO assigned parking spaces (#177). This home offers easy access to the ICC, route 29, 95, & 495. Short distance to shopping, dining options, number of retailers and metro commuter bus. Call and Schedule your showing today!Please use MySmartMove.com for your application process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14616 MC KNEW ROAD have any available units?
14616 MC KNEW ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burtonsville, MD.
What amenities does 14616 MC KNEW ROAD have?
Some of 14616 MC KNEW ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14616 MC KNEW ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
14616 MC KNEW ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14616 MC KNEW ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 14616 MC KNEW ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burtonsville.
Does 14616 MC KNEW ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 14616 MC KNEW ROAD offers parking.
Does 14616 MC KNEW ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14616 MC KNEW ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14616 MC KNEW ROAD have a pool?
No, 14616 MC KNEW ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 14616 MC KNEW ROAD have accessible units?
No, 14616 MC KNEW ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 14616 MC KNEW ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14616 MC KNEW ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 14616 MC KNEW ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14616 MC KNEW ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Knights Bridge II Apartments
13516 Greencastle Ridge Ter
Burtonsville, MD 20866
Country Place
3900 Blackburn Ln
Burtonsville, MD 20866

Similar Pages

Burtonsville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBurtonsville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Burtonsville 3 Bedroom ApartmentsBurtonsville Apartments with Balconies
Burtonsville Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDMount Rainier, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MD
Silver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLargo, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDCapitol Heights, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University