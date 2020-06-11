All apartments in Bryans Road
Home
/
Bryans Road, MD
/
6962 SURREY PLACE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

6962 SURREY PLACE

6962 Surrey Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6962 Surrey Place, Bryans Road, MD 20616

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
With well over 2,000 sq. ft of living space, this 3 bedroom town home features a 2 -car garage, gourmet kitchen with a chef's island, spacious rec room,great room perfect for entertaining. The owners suite is complete with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and luxurious bathroom retreat. Experience living in a serene, suburban setting with easy access to DC & VA. Unit will be ready for move in on June 6th . Seller says good credit, good income is a must. Please be sure to follow CDC guidelines when viewing. Wear a face mask. If you feel sick, please reschedule. Wipe down any surfaces touched. Please remove shoes. Carpet has been cleaned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6962 SURREY PLACE have any available units?
6962 SURREY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryans Road, MD.
What amenities does 6962 SURREY PLACE have?
Some of 6962 SURREY PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6962 SURREY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6962 SURREY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6962 SURREY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6962 SURREY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryans Road.
Does 6962 SURREY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6962 SURREY PLACE offers parking.
Does 6962 SURREY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6962 SURREY PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6962 SURREY PLACE have a pool?
No, 6962 SURREY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6962 SURREY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6962 SURREY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6962 SURREY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6962 SURREY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6962 SURREY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6962 SURREY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
