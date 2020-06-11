6962 SURREY PLACE

Amenities

With well over 2,000 sq. ft of living space, this 3 bedroom town home features a 2 -car garage, gourmet kitchen with a chef's island, spacious rec room,great room perfect for entertaining. The owners suite is complete with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and luxurious bathroom retreat. Experience living in a serene, suburban setting with easy access to DC & VA. Unit will be ready for move in on June 6th . Seller says good credit, good income is a must. Please be sure to follow CDC guidelines when viewing. Wear a face mask. If you feel sick, please reschedule. Wipe down any surfaces touched. Please remove shoes. Carpet has been cleaned.