6613 ROTHSCHILD PLACE

Amenities
MUST use Property Management application (see docs) and be sure to include info requested on bottom of application page 4. $45/per adult application fee (money order/cashier check MADE PAYABLE to "PMSOMD", or cash). Housing Voucher applicants MUST include signed Request for Tenancy Approval Housing Voucher Program (form HUD-52517) obtained from their Caseworker in addition to application. Pets case-by-case basis w/$200 pet deposit per pet plus a $150 non-refundable pet fee. Lease to be signed and security deposit collected w/in 3 business days of application approval. 1st mo rent (and pet deposit if applicable) due upon occupancy (money order/cashier check MADE PAYABLE to "PMSOMD", or cash). Brokers paid upon occupancy. No smoking or water beds inside of home. Schedule showing appts w/Showingtime. AGENTS: PLEASE ATTACH YOUR BUSINESS CARD TO FRONT PAGE OF APPLICATION IN LOWER LEFT CORNER. Applications and application fees to be delivered/overnighted to C21NM, 5010 Regency Place, #100, White Plains 20695 office . Buyer Agent encouraged to scan COMPLETE application and copy of app fees and email to listing agent at patti@buyandsellwithron.com to expedite submission process. Prop Mgr will NOT process apps until app fees delivered to listing agent. Property has been completely repainted. Sought after End Unit Townhome. 3-Level TH. 2-car garage protects you & your vehicle(s) from the elements. TREX DECK off Kitchen. Master Suite w/ separate shower, tub, double vanities & walk-in closet. Kit/Din combo off Large Living. Finished LL Fam/Rec Rm w/1/2 bath & entrance to 2-car Garage. Tot Lot. Easy Access to National Harbor, JBAB, Indian Head NSWC, WW Bridge & Wash DC.