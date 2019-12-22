6613 ROTHSCHILD PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MUST use Property Management application (see docs) and be sure to include info requested on bottom of application page 4. $45/per adult application fee (money order/cashier check MADE PAYABLE to "PMSOMD", or cash). Housing Voucher applicants MUST include signed Request for Tenancy Approval Housing Voucher Program (form HUD-52517) obtained from their Caseworker in addition to application. Pets case-by-case basis w/$200 pet deposit per pet plus a $150 non-refundable pet fee. Lease to be signed and security deposit collected w/in 3 business days of application approval. 1st mo rent (and pet deposit if applicable) due upon occupancy (money order/cashier check MADE PAYABLE to "PMSOMD", or cash). Brokers paid upon occupancy. No smoking or water beds inside of home. Schedule showing appts w/Showingtime. AGENTS: PLEASE ATTACH YOUR BUSINESS CARD TO FRONT PAGE OF APPLICATION IN LOWER LEFT CORNER. Applications and application fees to be delivered/overnighted to C21NM, 5010 Regency Place, #100, White Plains 20695 office . Buyer Agent encouraged to scan COMPLETE application and copy of app fees and email to listing agent at patti@buyandsellwithron.com to expedite submission process. Prop Mgr will NOT process apps until app fees delivered to listing agent. Property has been completely repainted. Sought after End Unit Townhome. 3-Level TH. 2-car garage protects you & your vehicle(s) from the elements. TREX DECK off Kitchen. Master Suite w/ separate shower, tub, double vanities & walk-in closet. Kit/Din combo off Large Living. Finished LL Fam/Rec Rm w/1/2 bath & entrance to 2-car Garage. Tot Lot. Easy Access to National Harbor, JBAB, Indian Head NSWC, WW Bridge & Wash DC.