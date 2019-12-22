All apartments in Bryans Road
Bryans Road, MD
6613 ROTHSCHILD PLACE
6613 ROTHSCHILD PLACE

6613 Rothschild Place · No Longer Available
Location

6613 Rothschild Place, Bryans Road, MD 20616

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MUST use Property Management application (see docs) and be sure to include info requested on bottom of application page 4. $45/per adult application fee (money order/cashier check MADE PAYABLE to "PMSOMD", or cash). Housing Voucher applicants MUST include signed Request for Tenancy Approval Housing Voucher Program (form HUD-52517) obtained from their Caseworker in addition to application. Pets case-by-case basis w/$200 pet deposit per pet plus a $150 non-refundable pet fee. Lease to be signed and security deposit collected w/in 3 business days of application approval. 1st mo rent (and pet deposit if applicable) due upon occupancy (money order/cashier check MADE PAYABLE to "PMSOMD", or cash). Brokers paid upon occupancy. No smoking or water beds inside of home. Schedule showing appts w/Showingtime. AGENTS: PLEASE ATTACH YOUR BUSINESS CARD TO FRONT PAGE OF APPLICATION IN LOWER LEFT CORNER. Applications and application fees to be delivered/overnighted to C21NM, 5010 Regency Place, #100, White Plains 20695 office . Buyer Agent encouraged to scan COMPLETE application and copy of app fees and email to listing agent at patti@buyandsellwithron.com to expedite submission process. Prop Mgr will NOT process apps until app fees delivered to listing agent. Property has been completely repainted. Sought after End Unit Townhome. 3-Level TH. 2-car garage protects you & your vehicle(s) from the elements. TREX DECK off Kitchen. Master Suite w/ separate shower, tub, double vanities & walk-in closet. Kit/Din combo off Large Living. Finished LL Fam/Rec Rm w/1/2 bath & entrance to 2-car Garage. Tot Lot. Easy Access to National Harbor, JBAB, Indian Head NSWC, WW Bridge & Wash DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6613 ROTHSCHILD PLACE have any available units?
6613 ROTHSCHILD PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryans Road, MD.
What amenities does 6613 ROTHSCHILD PLACE have?
Some of 6613 ROTHSCHILD PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6613 ROTHSCHILD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6613 ROTHSCHILD PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6613 ROTHSCHILD PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6613 ROTHSCHILD PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 6613 ROTHSCHILD PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6613 ROTHSCHILD PLACE offers parking.
Does 6613 ROTHSCHILD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6613 ROTHSCHILD PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6613 ROTHSCHILD PLACE have a pool?
No, 6613 ROTHSCHILD PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6613 ROTHSCHILD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6613 ROTHSCHILD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6613 ROTHSCHILD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6613 ROTHSCHILD PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6613 ROTHSCHILD PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6613 ROTHSCHILD PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

