6611 Gilder Alley

Freshly painted with hardwood floors throughout 1st and 2nd levels. Main level has spacious sitting area with extra bedroom, large closet and half bath. The second level has an open concept kitchen and living room area. The kitchen comes complete with gorgeous granite countertops, island, stainless steel appliances, a dining area with sliding glass door that open up onto deck. The walls are painted with warm colors and has chair railing in the dining room. A half bath is also on this level. The third level has wall to wall carpeting with a large Master bedroom, vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, new blinds, and tiled full bath with jetted tub and separate shower with dual vanity sink. Two spacious additional bedrooms with large closets are also on the third level along with full bathroom. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. Recessed lighting throughout the home. Indoor access to finished garage. The HOA includes walking trails, events and trash/recycle pick up. A security system with camera powered by wi-fi included. Pets will be allowed on a case-by-case basis with pet deposit.

STATUS: Vacant



AVAILABLE DATE: May 29, 2020



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



PETS ALLOWED SMALL AND LARGE BREEDS, $250 per pet 25 lbs. and under, $500 per pet over 25 lbs.



BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.



HOA Fee: Included in rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available May 29th, 2020



Pet Policy: Case by case basis.

