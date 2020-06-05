All apartments in Bryans Road
Find more places like 6611 Gilder Alley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bryans Road, MD
/
6611 Gilder Alley
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:40 PM

6611 Gilder Alley

6611 Gilder Aly · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6611 Gilder Aly, Bryans Road, MD 20616

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Freshly painted with hardwood floors throughout 1st and 2nd levels. Main level has spacious sitting area with extra bedroom, large closet and half bath. The second level has an open concept kitchen and living room area. The kitchen comes complete with gorgeous granite countertops, island, stainless steel appliances, a dining area with sliding glass door that open up onto deck. The walls are painted with warm colors and has chair railing in the dining room. A half bath is also on this level. The third level has wall to wall carpeting with a large Master bedroom, vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, new blinds, and tiled full bath with jetted tub and separate shower with dual vanity sink. Two spacious additional bedrooms with large closets are also on the third level along with full bathroom. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. Recessed lighting throughout the home. Indoor access to finished garage. The HOA includes walking trails, events and trash/recycle pick up. A security system with camera powered by wi-fi included. Pets will be allowed on a case-by-case basis with pet deposit.
STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: May 29, 2020

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PETS ALLOWED SMALL AND LARGE BREEDS, $250 per pet 25 lbs. and under, $500 per pet over 25 lbs.

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

HOA Fee: Included in rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available May 29th, 2020

Pet Policy: Case by case basis.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6611 Gilder Alley have any available units?
6611 Gilder Alley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryans Road, MD.
What amenities does 6611 Gilder Alley have?
Some of 6611 Gilder Alley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6611 Gilder Alley currently offering any rent specials?
6611 Gilder Alley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6611 Gilder Alley pet-friendly?
Yes, 6611 Gilder Alley is pet friendly.
Does 6611 Gilder Alley offer parking?
Yes, 6611 Gilder Alley offers parking.
Does 6611 Gilder Alley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6611 Gilder Alley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6611 Gilder Alley have a pool?
No, 6611 Gilder Alley does not have a pool.
Does 6611 Gilder Alley have accessible units?
No, 6611 Gilder Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 6611 Gilder Alley have units with dishwashers?
No, 6611 Gilder Alley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6611 Gilder Alley have units with air conditioning?
No, 6611 Gilder Alley does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VAManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBensville, MDAccokeek, MDIndian Head, MDFort Belvoir, VAMount Vernon, VAFort Washington, MD
Lorton, VAFort Hunt, VANewington, VAHybla Valley, VAFranconia, VAGroveton, VAKingstowne, VALaurel Hill, VASpringfield, VAHayfield, VAClinton, MDWoodbridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America