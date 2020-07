Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming 3BR, 3FB, 1HB, w/WD, end unit townhouse located conveniently off of Rte 210 in Charles County. Owner has made several upgrades throughout! Rent just in time to entertain on the the deck! Tenant to pay all utilities and HOA fees to be covered by rent. Vouchers will be considered! Must have fair credit, good rental history, no evictions, and no pets! No exceptions. Ready for immediate occupancy!