Bryans Road, MD
2054 RED SPRUCE COURT
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

2054 RED SPRUCE COURT

2054 Red Spruce Court · No Longer Available
Location

2054 Red Spruce Court, Bryans Road, MD 20616

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome Home!! Newly renovated and well maintained home on almost 1/2 acre awaits your arrival. Enjoy home cooking in this over sized gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. New carpet in the spacious bedrooms. Beautifully updated bathrooms. All you need to do is just unpack your bags.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2054 RED SPRUCE COURT have any available units?
2054 RED SPRUCE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryans Road, MD.
What amenities does 2054 RED SPRUCE COURT have?
Some of 2054 RED SPRUCE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2054 RED SPRUCE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2054 RED SPRUCE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2054 RED SPRUCE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2054 RED SPRUCE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryans Road.
Does 2054 RED SPRUCE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2054 RED SPRUCE COURT offers parking.
Does 2054 RED SPRUCE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2054 RED SPRUCE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2054 RED SPRUCE COURT have a pool?
No, 2054 RED SPRUCE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2054 RED SPRUCE COURT have accessible units?
No, 2054 RED SPRUCE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2054 RED SPRUCE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2054 RED SPRUCE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2054 RED SPRUCE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2054 RED SPRUCE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
