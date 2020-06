Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Delightful 4BR, 3BA Home nestled on an amazing private 11,375 sq ft. wooded lot in sought after Glen Echo Hts neighborhood! Located right off of Massachusetts Ave. just minutes to downtown Bethesda/Wash DC!Enjoy the beautiful wooded views from the large picture windows in both the Living Room and Family Room. Large sunny table space Kitchen has a huge skylight and side door to balcony.Master Bedroom features large walk-in closet and private renovated master bath. The Family Room opens to a large deck overlooking the gorgeous park like setting as your backyard! Extra Bonus: Large 2 Car Garage!!! Located on a quiet street near park/C&O Canal, Capital Crescent Trail and ride-on metro bus to red line Friendship Hts. Schools: Wood Acres/Pyle/Walt Whitman