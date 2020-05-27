All apartments in Brookmont
5116 WEHAWKEN RD

5116 Wehawken Road · No Longer Available
Location

5116 Wehawken Road, Brookmont, MD 20816
Brookmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
media room
4BR/2.5BA Two-level brick rambler in sought-after Glen Echo Heights, on beautiful quiet dead-end street, ideally located to nationally regarded schools and commuting routes to DC/NOVA. MAIN LEVEL: Living Room with wood-burning Fireplace. Dining Room with two corner built-ins. Fully equipped table-space eat-in Kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, pantry, access to the spacious deck. Also on the main level are all 4 of the BEDROOMS and 2 full BATHS. The Master Bedroom features a private en-suite bathroom. Wood floors throughout the main level of the home. LOWER LEVEL: Fully finished daylight walk-out lower level. Low-pile upgraded carpet. Half bath. Laundry. Large recreational room plus huge media room. DECK/BACKYARD: Spacious deck off of the kitchen overlooks the gorgeous expansive private fenced backyard. Stairs lead down to the yard. PARKING: 2-car garage with a generously-sized driveway + an upper parking pad for additional parking accommodations. RECREATION: Mohican Pool nearby (Membership required). Pets considered on a case-by-case basis w/ extra deposit, pet references/pet resume. Non-smoking. Good credit. Two year minimum lease term. Long term preferred. Housing choice vouchers welcome. $55 Processing Fee per adult applicant. Applications online. Showings by appointment. For COVID-19/coronavirus safety please take safety precautions and please adhere to CDC guidelines when visiting (masks/gloves). This is a wonderful home superbly located!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5116 WEHAWKEN RD have any available units?
5116 WEHAWKEN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookmont, MD.
What amenities does 5116 WEHAWKEN RD have?
Some of 5116 WEHAWKEN RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5116 WEHAWKEN RD currently offering any rent specials?
5116 WEHAWKEN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5116 WEHAWKEN RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5116 WEHAWKEN RD is pet friendly.
Does 5116 WEHAWKEN RD offer parking?
Yes, 5116 WEHAWKEN RD offers parking.
Does 5116 WEHAWKEN RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5116 WEHAWKEN RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5116 WEHAWKEN RD have a pool?
Yes, 5116 WEHAWKEN RD has a pool.
Does 5116 WEHAWKEN RD have accessible units?
No, 5116 WEHAWKEN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5116 WEHAWKEN RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5116 WEHAWKEN RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5116 WEHAWKEN RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5116 WEHAWKEN RD does not have units with air conditioning.

