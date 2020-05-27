5116 WEHAWKEN RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage media room

4BR/2.5BA Two-level brick rambler in sought-after Glen Echo Heights, on beautiful quiet dead-end street, ideally located to nationally regarded schools and commuting routes to DC/NOVA. MAIN LEVEL: Living Room with wood-burning Fireplace. Dining Room with two corner built-ins. Fully equipped table-space eat-in Kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, pantry, access to the spacious deck. Also on the main level are all 4 of the BEDROOMS and 2 full BATHS. The Master Bedroom features a private en-suite bathroom. Wood floors throughout the main level of the home. LOWER LEVEL: Fully finished daylight walk-out lower level. Low-pile upgraded carpet. Half bath. Laundry. Large recreational room plus huge media room. DECK/BACKYARD: Spacious deck off of the kitchen overlooks the gorgeous expansive private fenced backyard. Stairs lead down to the yard. PARKING: 2-car garage with a generously-sized driveway + an upper parking pad for additional parking accommodations. RECREATION: Mohican Pool nearby (Membership required). Pets considered on a case-by-case basis w/ extra deposit, pet references/pet resume. Non-smoking. Good credit. Two year minimum lease term. Long term preferred. Housing choice vouchers welcome. $55 Processing Fee per adult applicant. Applications online. Showings by appointment. For COVID-19/coronavirus safety please take safety precautions and please adhere to CDC guidelines when visiting (masks/gloves). This is a wonderful home superbly located!