937 1st St.

Spacious townhouse with in-law suite - Property Id: 149266
Property consists of two kitchens, 3BR, and 3baths. There's a garage with street parking. There's hardwood floors and carpet, three separate entrances, tons of space and closet space. The main unit consists of two floors, with the in-law on the third floor, with its own entrance. Recently remodeled, new floors, and paint.
Notice: month-to-month with the possibility for a yearly lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149266p
No Pets Allowed
