937 1st St.
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

937 1st St

Brooklyn Park
Location

937 1st Street, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Spacious townhouse with in-law suite - Property Id: 149266

Property consists of two kitchens, 3BR, and 3baths. There's a garage with street parking. There's hardwood floors and carpet, three separate entrances, tons of space and closet space. The main unit consists of two floors, with the in-law on the third floor, with its own entrance. Recently remodeled, new floors, and paint.

Notice: month-to-month with the possibility for a yearly lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149266p
Property Id 149266

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5107285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 937 1st St have any available units?
937 1st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
What amenities does 937 1st St have?
Some of 937 1st St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
937 1st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 1st St pet-friendly?
No, 937 1st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 937 1st St offer parking?
Yes, 937 1st St offers parking.
Does 937 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 937 1st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 1st St have a pool?
No, 937 1st St does not have a pool.
Does 937 1st St have accessible units?
No, 937 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 937 1st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 937 1st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 937 1st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 937 1st St does not have units with air conditioning.

