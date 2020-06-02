937 1st St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Spacious townhouse with in-law suite - Property Id: 149266



Property consists of two kitchens, 3BR, and 3baths. There's a garage with street parking. There's hardwood floors and carpet, three separate entrances, tons of space and closet space. The main unit consists of two floors, with the in-law on the third floor, with its own entrance. Recently remodeled, new floors, and paint.



Notice: month-to-month with the possibility for a yearly lease.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149266p

Property Id 149266



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5107285)