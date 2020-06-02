All apartments in Brooklyn Park
5825 Belle Grove Rd
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

5825 Belle Grove Rd

5825 Maryland Highway 170 · No Longer Available
Location

5825 Maryland Highway 170, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Pumphrey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
1 bedroom apartment conveniently located to I895 and I695, just a short drive to downtown Baltimore and BWI and an easy commute to DC. Features include light-filled rooms and hardwood floors as well as central and a washer/dryer.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4917410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5825 Belle Grove Rd have any available units?
5825 Belle Grove Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
Is 5825 Belle Grove Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5825 Belle Grove Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5825 Belle Grove Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5825 Belle Grove Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 5825 Belle Grove Rd offer parking?
No, 5825 Belle Grove Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5825 Belle Grove Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5825 Belle Grove Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5825 Belle Grove Rd have a pool?
No, 5825 Belle Grove Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5825 Belle Grove Rd have accessible units?
No, 5825 Belle Grove Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5825 Belle Grove Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5825 Belle Grove Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5825 Belle Grove Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5825 Belle Grove Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
