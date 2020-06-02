5825 Belle Grove Rd

Amenities

1 bedroom apartment conveniently located to I895 and I695, just a short drive to downtown Baltimore and BWI and an easy commute to DC. Features include light-filled rooms and hardwood floors as well as central and a washer/dryer.



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



