Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

5241 Patrick Henry Drive

5241 Patrick Henry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5241 Patrick Henry Drive, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Brooklyn Park Home - Great home in the Brooklyn Neighborhood.

This home is in a great location in the Brooklyn area. Home is convenient to Curtis Bay (6 miles), 695 and 895. Home features a large family room to the rear and a spacious lower level that has exit to the rear of the home. Deck off the back of house and parking on both the street and the alley.

*******Call Mark for Showing 410-834-5555 ************

https://www.google.ca/maps/place/5241+Patrick+Henry+Dr,+Baltimore,+MD+21225,+USA/@39.2229701,-76.6064496,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x89c8028d0778b1db:0x6bd25704144eada2!8m2!3d39.222966!4d-76.6042609?hl=en&authuser=0

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4963601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5241 Patrick Henry Drive have any available units?
5241 Patrick Henry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
Is 5241 Patrick Henry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5241 Patrick Henry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5241 Patrick Henry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5241 Patrick Henry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 5241 Patrick Henry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5241 Patrick Henry Drive offers parking.
Does 5241 Patrick Henry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5241 Patrick Henry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5241 Patrick Henry Drive have a pool?
No, 5241 Patrick Henry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5241 Patrick Henry Drive have accessible units?
No, 5241 Patrick Henry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5241 Patrick Henry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5241 Patrick Henry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5241 Patrick Henry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5241 Patrick Henry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
