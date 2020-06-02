All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Find more places like 5234 Wasena Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MD
/
5234 Wasena Ave
Last updated December 14 2019 at 8:49 AM

5234 Wasena Ave

5234 Wasena Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5234 Wasena Avenue, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
NOW OFFERING $500 OFF THE 1st MONTH RENT! Completely renovated townhome ready for move-in today. Gorgeous bay window lets in a ton of light. Huge covered front porch and spacious back deck. Hardwood floors throughout. All new appliances including dishwasher. Central A/C & heat. Tenant pays gas and electric- rent includes water. New landscaping- tenant maintains the yard and flower beds. Off street parking. Plenty of storage in walkout basement with washer dryer hookups. No pets- service animals welcome. Vouchers accepted. Security deposit is $980. Anne Arundel county public schools. All occupants 18 and over must apply. $25 application fee per adult. No minimum income- all credit scores considered. Home is restricted by maximum income limits. Household Size/Maximum Income: 1-$52,850 / 2-$60,400 / 3-$67,950 / 4-$75,500 / 5-$81,550. For example, if you have a household size of 3 your combined income cannot be more than $67,950. Contact us for more information. www.acdsinc.org

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5234 Wasena Ave have any available units?
5234 Wasena Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
What amenities does 5234 Wasena Ave have?
Some of 5234 Wasena Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5234 Wasena Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5234 Wasena Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5234 Wasena Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5234 Wasena Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 5234 Wasena Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5234 Wasena Ave offers parking.
Does 5234 Wasena Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5234 Wasena Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5234 Wasena Ave have a pool?
No, 5234 Wasena Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5234 Wasena Ave have accessible units?
No, 5234 Wasena Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5234 Wasena Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5234 Wasena Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5234 Wasena Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5234 Wasena Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane
Brooklyn Park, MD 21225

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Park 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Park Apartments with BalconyBrooklyn Park Apartments with Move-in Specials
Brooklyn Park Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDJoppatowne, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Lanham, MDTimonium, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDRiverside, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDPerryman, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College