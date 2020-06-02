5234 Wasena Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

NOW OFFERING $500 OFF THE 1st MONTH RENT! Completely renovated townhome ready for move-in today. Gorgeous bay window lets in a ton of light. Huge covered front porch and spacious back deck. Hardwood floors throughout. All new appliances including dishwasher. Central A/C & heat. Tenant pays gas and electric- rent includes water. New landscaping- tenant maintains the yard and flower beds. Off street parking. Plenty of storage in walkout basement with washer dryer hookups. No pets- service animals welcome. Vouchers accepted. Security deposit is $980. Anne Arundel county public schools. All occupants 18 and over must apply. $25 application fee per adult. No minimum income- all credit scores considered. Home is restricted by maximum income limits. Household Size/Maximum Income: 1-$52,850 / 2-$60,400 / 3-$67,950 / 4-$75,500 / 5-$81,550. For example, if you have a household size of 3 your combined income cannot be more than $67,950. Contact us for more information. www.acdsinc.org