Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

303 Berlin Ave

303 Berlin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

303 Berlin Avenue, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Pumphrey

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description

Single family home for rent! Wonderful chance to rent this charming 2 bedroom 1 bath newly renovated home in sought after Patapsco Park. Home sits on a large corner lot and features renovated kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, nice size carpeted bedrooms, central AC, full size washer/dryer in unit. Great location- - Anne Arundel County Schools, near BWI, 97, 695, light rail, and Patapsco River. Pets allowed on case by case basis. Credit check required. No smoking. Call for more info or to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Berlin Ave have any available units?
303 Berlin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
What amenities does 303 Berlin Ave have?
Some of 303 Berlin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Berlin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
303 Berlin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Berlin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 Berlin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 303 Berlin Ave offer parking?
No, 303 Berlin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 303 Berlin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 Berlin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Berlin Ave have a pool?
No, 303 Berlin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 303 Berlin Ave have accessible units?
No, 303 Berlin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Berlin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 Berlin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Berlin Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 303 Berlin Ave has units with air conditioning.

