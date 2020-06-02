206 Grove Park Road - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

With a recently completed, full remodel, 206 Grove Park is equal parts charming, inviting, and desirable. From the refinished original hardwood floors, new high quality paint in every room, and updated fixtures, to the refinished bathroom, fully finished basement with a designated laundry room, and screened in porch made to entertain family and friends for many evenings to come, you will be happy to call 206 Grove Park your new home!



This home also boasts easy access to Baltimore City and major highways, so you are never far from home.



Pets case-by-case and vouchers accepted.



Apply today to schedule either an in person or tele-tours.