Brooklyn Park, MD
206 Grove Park Road - 1
206 Grove Park Road - 1

206 Grove Park Rd · No Longer Available
Location

206 Grove Park Rd, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
With a recently completed, full remodel, 206 Grove Park is equal parts charming, inviting, and desirable. From the refinished original hardwood floors, new high quality paint in every room, and updated fixtures, to the refinished bathroom, fully finished basement with a designated laundry room, and screened in porch made to entertain family and friends for many evenings to come, you will be happy to call 206 Grove Park your new home!

This home also boasts easy access to Baltimore City and major highways, so you are never far from home.

Pets case-by-case and vouchers accepted.

Apply today to schedule either an in person or tele-tours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Grove Park Road - 1 have any available units?
206 Grove Park Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
What amenities does 206 Grove Park Road - 1 have?
Some of 206 Grove Park Road - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Grove Park Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
206 Grove Park Road - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Grove Park Road - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Grove Park Road - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 206 Grove Park Road - 1 offer parking?
No, 206 Grove Park Road - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 206 Grove Park Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Grove Park Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Grove Park Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 206 Grove Park Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 206 Grove Park Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 206 Grove Park Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Grove Park Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Grove Park Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Grove Park Road - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 206 Grove Park Road - 1 has units with air conditioning.
