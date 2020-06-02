120 W. Hilltop Road.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Charming 2 Bedroom SFH in Brooklyn Park! - Charming 2 bedroom SFH in Brooklyn Park with covered front porch and hardwood floors throughout! Spacious dining area with room to entertain leads to a bright kitchen with ample storage. Wood flooring continues through 2 comfortable bedrooms that share a full bath. Unfinished basement offers tons of added storage with full-sized washer/dryer included and a bonus 1/2 bath. Easy access to I895, downtown and shopping.



Proof of renter’s insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE2751727)