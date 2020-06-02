All apartments in Brooklyn Park
120 W. Hilltop Road.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

120 W. Hilltop Road

120 West Hilltop Road · (443) 708-4698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 West Hilltop Road, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 120 W. Hilltop Road · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

Charming 2 Bedroom SFH in Brooklyn Park! - Charming 2 bedroom SFH in Brooklyn Park with covered front porch and hardwood floors throughout! Spacious dining area with room to entertain leads to a bright kitchen with ample storage. Wood flooring continues through 2 comfortable bedrooms that share a full bath. Unfinished basement offers tons of added storage with full-sized washer/dryer included and a bonus 1/2 bath. Easy access to I895, downtown and shopping.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE2751727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 120 W. Hilltop Road have any available units?
120 W. Hilltop Road has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 W. Hilltop Road have?
Some of 120 W. Hilltop Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 W. Hilltop Road currently offering any rent specials?
120 W. Hilltop Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 W. Hilltop Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 W. Hilltop Road is pet friendly.
Does 120 W. Hilltop Road offer parking?
No, 120 W. Hilltop Road does not offer parking.
Does 120 W. Hilltop Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 W. Hilltop Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 W. Hilltop Road have a pool?
No, 120 W. Hilltop Road does not have a pool.
Does 120 W. Hilltop Road have accessible units?
No, 120 W. Hilltop Road does not have accessible units.
Does 120 W. Hilltop Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 W. Hilltop Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 W. Hilltop Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 W. Hilltop Road does not have units with air conditioning.

