Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:45 PM

708 CHURCH ROAD

708 Church Road South · (301) 805-5200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

708 Church Road South, Brock Hall, MD 20774

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 6111 sqft

Amenities

garage
gym
guest suite
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
guest suite
media room
In person showings resume July 1st by appointments only. Property available for move in on July 15th. Agents and clients must use CDC Guidelines of Social Distancing and wear masks to enter the property at all times. Paradise at Oak Creek; this magnificent estate home features 5-6 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 2 half baths, 3rd floor guest suite with wet bar. Beautiful 2-story foyer with curved staircase, gourmet kitchen, rear staircase, conservatory, lower-level kitchenette, fully equipped theater room, exercise room, security with video surveillance camera. Added~luxury to include~a three car garage with three car parking in the driveway. The golf course is within very close proximity and so is the upscale community restaurant. Fine living at its best in this privately gated community. 700+ credit score required. Corporate executives are welcomed! Owner may consider lease with option to buy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 CHURCH ROAD have any available units?
708 CHURCH ROAD has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 708 CHURCH ROAD have?
Some of 708 CHURCH ROAD's amenities include garage, gym, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 CHURCH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
708 CHURCH ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 CHURCH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 708 CHURCH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brock Hall.
Does 708 CHURCH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 708 CHURCH ROAD does offer parking.
Does 708 CHURCH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 CHURCH ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 CHURCH ROAD have a pool?
No, 708 CHURCH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 708 CHURCH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 708 CHURCH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 708 CHURCH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 CHURCH ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 CHURCH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 CHURCH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
