708 CHURCH ROAD

In person showings resume July 1st by appointments only. Property available for move in on July 15th. Agents and clients must use CDC Guidelines of Social Distancing and wear masks to enter the property at all times. Paradise at Oak Creek; this magnificent estate home features 5-6 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 2 half baths, 3rd floor guest suite with wet bar. Beautiful 2-story foyer with curved staircase, gourmet kitchen, rear staircase, conservatory, lower-level kitchenette, fully equipped theater room, exercise room, security with video surveillance camera. Added~luxury to include~a three car garage with three car parking in the driveway. The golf course is within very close proximity and so is the upscale community restaurant. Fine living at its best in this privately gated community. 700+ credit score required. Corporate executives are welcomed! Owner may consider lease with option to buy.