Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Home now vacant. Beautiful home in great neighborhood. Many upgrades in this 3 year old home. Well cared for, looking for a new resident looking for 4 BR, 3.5 BA, upgraded kitchen with gas cooking, deck overlooking open areas. Community Center with picnic area, Pool, kids play area and more. No inside smoking, sorry, no pets.