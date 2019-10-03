All apartments in Brock Hall
2808 WELLINGBOROUGH COURT

2808 Wellingborough Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2808 Wellingborough Ct, Brock Hall, MD 20774
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Immediately available, WATER VIEW 3 level spacious end unit TH in golf course community, approximately 3000 SF, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage. 2 level Hardwood floors, Fire Place, contemporary kit w recessed lights, double oven, granite counter tops! Large MBR with shower and separate tub. fresh paint, large trex deck. WATER view from Deck. house back to lake. Free using club house with fitness, tennis, and swimming pool. You will enjoy the most beautiful community and club facilities. Close to Rd 301, 4, 214 & Andrews Air force Base. The listing agent related to owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 WELLINGBOROUGH COURT have any available units?
2808 WELLINGBOROUGH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brock Hall, MD.
What amenities does 2808 WELLINGBOROUGH COURT have?
Some of 2808 WELLINGBOROUGH COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 WELLINGBOROUGH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2808 WELLINGBOROUGH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 WELLINGBOROUGH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2808 WELLINGBOROUGH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brock Hall.
Does 2808 WELLINGBOROUGH COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2808 WELLINGBOROUGH COURT offers parking.
Does 2808 WELLINGBOROUGH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2808 WELLINGBOROUGH COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 WELLINGBOROUGH COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2808 WELLINGBOROUGH COURT has a pool.
Does 2808 WELLINGBOROUGH COURT have accessible units?
No, 2808 WELLINGBOROUGH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 WELLINGBOROUGH COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2808 WELLINGBOROUGH COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2808 WELLINGBOROUGH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2808 WELLINGBOROUGH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
