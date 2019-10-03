2808 WELLINGBOROUGH COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Immediately available, WATER VIEW 3 level spacious end unit TH in golf course community, approximately 3000 SF, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage. 2 level Hardwood floors, Fire Place, contemporary kit w recessed lights, double oven, granite counter tops! Large MBR with shower and separate tub. fresh paint, large trex deck. WATER view from Deck. house back to lake. Free using club house with fitness, tennis, and swimming pool. You will enjoy the most beautiful community and club facilities. Close to Rd 301, 4, 214 & Andrews Air force Base. The listing agent related to owner.