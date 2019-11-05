Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

2703 Galeshead Drive Available 01/01/20 Brokers Welcomed! - CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED - MOVE IN DATE NEGOTIABLE



Stunning 4 bedroom 4.5 bath home will be available 01/01/20. The home is located in the fabulous Beechtree community conveniently located off RT 301 minutes to Bowie and Crofton Maryland.



The unit features a two car garage fully finished basement with storage area, master bath in suite bathroom, large guest room with in suite bath, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, french door office area, and so much more!



Do not wait this home will not last long! Contact Urban to Suburban Property Management today to learn more!



Offered at $3650 for a one or two year lease.

Short term & month to month lease offered at $3950.

Must provide financials.



Brokers Welcomed!



