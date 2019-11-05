All apartments in Brock Hall
Find more places like
2703 Galeshead Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brock Hall, MD
/
2703 Galeshead Drive
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:51 PM

2703 Galeshead Drive

2703 Galeshead Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brock Hall
See all
Greater Upper Marlboro
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

2703 Galeshead Drive, Brock Hall, MD 20774
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
2703 Galeshead Drive Available 01/01/20 Brokers Welcomed! - CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED - MOVE IN DATE NEGOTIABLE

Stunning 4 bedroom 4.5 bath home will be available 01/01/20. The home is located in the fabulous Beechtree community conveniently located off RT 301 minutes to Bowie and Crofton Maryland.

The unit features a two car garage fully finished basement with storage area, master bath in suite bathroom, large guest room with in suite bath, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, french door office area, and so much more!

Do not wait this home will not last long! Contact Urban to Suburban Property Management today to learn more!

Offered at $3650 for a one or two year lease.
Short term & month to month lease offered at $3950.
Must provide financials.

Brokers Welcomed!

(RLNE1864150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Move Cross Country
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2703 Galeshead Drive have any available units?
2703 Galeshead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brock Hall, MD.
What amenities does 2703 Galeshead Drive have?
Some of 2703 Galeshead Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 Galeshead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2703 Galeshead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 Galeshead Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2703 Galeshead Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2703 Galeshead Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2703 Galeshead Drive offers parking.
Does 2703 Galeshead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2703 Galeshead Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 Galeshead Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2703 Galeshead Drive has a pool.
Does 2703 Galeshead Drive have accessible units?
No, 2703 Galeshead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 Galeshead Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2703 Galeshead Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2703 Galeshead Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2703 Galeshead Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Brock Hall 2 BedroomsBrock Hall 3 BedroomsBrock Hall Apartments with GymsBrock Hall Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrock Hall Furnished ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDChesapeake Beach, MDCalverton, MDCloverly, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDMitchellville, MDBensville, MDRiviera Beach, MDKettering, MDFort Hunt, VABryans Road, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDRosaryville, MDFerndale, MDFriendly, MDNorth Kensington, MDMount Vernon, VAClinton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Upper Marlboro

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of BaltimoreCoppin State UniversityHoward Community CollegeJohns Hopkins University