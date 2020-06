Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room

LARGE COLONIAL HOME. GREAT LOCATION ON CUL-DE-SAC. Kitchen has new appliances, dishwasher, stove microwave combo. Refrigerator w.ice maker, pantry with built in desk eat in kitchen with separate dining room. Full finished basement with large rec. room/game room/work out room. Luxury owner suite with sitting area, super bath with shower and separate heart shaped tub. 3 additional bedrooms on the upper level with full bath. Minutes to Rte 301, Rte 202 and Rte 4.