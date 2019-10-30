15609 SUNNINGDALE PLACE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 YEAR YOUNG 3 LEVEL TOWN HOME. VACANT. IMMEDIATE POSSESSION. PREMIER LOT BACKS TO WATER. Ground level has 2 car garage, mud room, rec room with full bath and walk out to patio. Main level Living room / dining room combo, 9' ceilings, recessed lights. Amazing Kitchen Large kitchen, built in microwave, gas range island, refrigerator w/ice maker. 3 bedroom on upper level. Master bedroom walk in closet, dual vanity, large walk in shower. Laundry. Fenced back yard. Backs to pond, view of golf course. WATER FRONT. ABSOLUTELY STUNNING SUNSETS FROM DECK. Pets case by case $400.00 pet fee non refundable deposit