All apartments in Brock Hall
Find more places like 15609 SUNNINGDALE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brock Hall, MD
/
15609 SUNNINGDALE PLACE
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:21 AM

15609 SUNNINGDALE PLACE

15609 Sunningdale Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brock Hall
See all
Greater Upper Marlboro
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15609 Sunningdale Place, Brock Hall, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 YEAR YOUNG 3 LEVEL TOWN HOME. VACANT. IMMEDIATE POSSESSION. PREMIER LOT BACKS TO WATER. Ground level has 2 car garage, mud room, rec room with full bath and walk out to patio. Main level Living room / dining room combo, 9' ceilings, recessed lights. Amazing Kitchen Large kitchen, built in microwave, gas range island, refrigerator w/ice maker. 3 bedroom on upper level. Master bedroom walk in closet, dual vanity, large walk in shower. Laundry. Fenced back yard. Backs to pond, view of golf course. WATER FRONT. ABSOLUTELY STUNNING SUNSETS FROM DECK. Pets case by case $400.00 pet fee non refundable deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
0
fee: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15609 SUNNINGDALE PLACE have any available units?
15609 SUNNINGDALE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brock Hall, MD.
What amenities does 15609 SUNNINGDALE PLACE have?
Some of 15609 SUNNINGDALE PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15609 SUNNINGDALE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
15609 SUNNINGDALE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15609 SUNNINGDALE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15609 SUNNINGDALE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 15609 SUNNINGDALE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 15609 SUNNINGDALE PLACE offers parking.
Does 15609 SUNNINGDALE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15609 SUNNINGDALE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15609 SUNNINGDALE PLACE have a pool?
No, 15609 SUNNINGDALE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 15609 SUNNINGDALE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 15609 SUNNINGDALE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 15609 SUNNINGDALE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15609 SUNNINGDALE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15609 SUNNINGDALE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15609 SUNNINGDALE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brock Hall Apartments with GarageBrock Hall Apartments with Gym
Brock Hall Apartments with ParkingBrock Hall Dog Friendly Apartments
Brock Hall Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Bethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Upper Marlboro

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University