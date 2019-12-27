15509 SYMONDSBURY WAY

Amenities
Colonial Beautiful Home ready. Home Features 4 Bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths, 3 finished levels, walkout basement with 2 car garage and a good size driveway. Home has an open foyer with hardwood floors, custom painting, a great size kitchen that opens up to the breakfast area and a living room with a fireplace. The main level has a private study room. Washer and dryer are in the spacious main level mudroom. The upper level has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Master bedroom with his and her closet, soaking tub, a spacious master bath with plenty of light. Basement has a den/law-suite, a full bath with a tub, and walk out to the back yard.