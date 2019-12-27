All apartments in Brock Hall
15509 SYMONDSBURY WAY

15509 Symondsbury Way · No Longer Available
Location

15509 Symondsbury Way, Brock Hall, MD 20774
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Colonial Beautiful Home ready. Home Features 4 Bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths, 3 finished levels, walkout basement with 2 car garage and a good size driveway. Home has an open foyer with hardwood floors, custom painting, a great size kitchen that opens up to the breakfast area and a living room with a fireplace. The main level has a private study room. Washer and dryer are in the spacious main level mudroom. The upper level has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Master bedroom with his and her closet, soaking tub, a spacious master bath with plenty of light. Basement has a den/law-suite, a full bath with a tub, and walk out to the back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15509 SYMONDSBURY WAY have any available units?
15509 SYMONDSBURY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brock Hall, MD.
What amenities does 15509 SYMONDSBURY WAY have?
Some of 15509 SYMONDSBURY WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15509 SYMONDSBURY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
15509 SYMONDSBURY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15509 SYMONDSBURY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 15509 SYMONDSBURY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brock Hall.
Does 15509 SYMONDSBURY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 15509 SYMONDSBURY WAY offers parking.
Does 15509 SYMONDSBURY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15509 SYMONDSBURY WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15509 SYMONDSBURY WAY have a pool?
No, 15509 SYMONDSBURY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 15509 SYMONDSBURY WAY have accessible units?
No, 15509 SYMONDSBURY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 15509 SYMONDSBURY WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 15509 SYMONDSBURY WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15509 SYMONDSBURY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 15509 SYMONDSBURY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

