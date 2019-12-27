15509 SYMONDSBURY WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Colonial Beautiful Home ready. Home Features 4 Bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths, 3 finished levels, walkout basement with 2 car garage and a good size driveway. Home has an open foyer with hardwood floors, custom painting, a great size kitchen that opens up to the breakfast area and a living room with a fireplace. The main level has a private study room. Washer and dryer are in the spacious main level mudroom. The upper level has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Master bedroom with his and her closet, soaking tub, a spacious master bath with plenty of light. Basement has a den/law-suite, a full bath with a tub, and walk out to the back yard.